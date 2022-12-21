Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) Director Sean E. George sold 11,163 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $23,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,968.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 8,555,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,755,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $17.77.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

