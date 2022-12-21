Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,575.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. 2,691,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,478. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $399.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its position in Atlassian by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Atlassian by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

