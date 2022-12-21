Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE) Insider Acquires 2,201 Shares of Stock

Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE – Get Rating) insider John Roche acquired 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £14,988.81 ($18,207.98).

Riverstone Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

LON RSE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 678 ($8.24). 67,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,971. Riverstone Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £349.85 million and a PE ratio of 234.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 655.33.

Riverstone Energy Limited specializes in buyout. It prefers to make investments in energy companies focusing decarbonisation, midstream exploration, production, power, renewable energy, storage, and transportation of oil and gas. The fund seeks to invest globally focusing in North America, Continental U.S., Western Canada, Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

