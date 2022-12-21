Insider Buying: Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE) Insider Acquires 2,201 Shares of Stock

Riverstone Energy Limited (LON:RSE – Get Rating) insider John Roche acquired 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £14,988.81 ($18,207.98).
Riverstone Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
LON RSE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 678 ($8.24). 67,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,971. Riverstone Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £349.85 million and a PE ratio of 234.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 655.33.
About Riverstone Energy
