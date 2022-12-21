Insider Buying: Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) Director David Patrick Gower acquired 50,000 shares of Emerita Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,643.
Emerita Resources Price Performance
CVE:EMO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.64. 596,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,204. The company has a current ratio of 45.75, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$130.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. Emerita Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.84.
About Emerita Resources
