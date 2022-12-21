Insider Buying: Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) Director David Patrick Gower acquired 50,000 shares of Emerita Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,643.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

CVE:EMO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.64. 596,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,204. The company has a current ratio of 45.75, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$130.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. Emerita Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.84.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

