Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at C$33,441,812.90.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE:ALA traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.32. 76,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.53. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
