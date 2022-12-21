Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at C$33,441,812.90.

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.32. 76,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.53. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

