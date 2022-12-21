Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.66) to €22.50 ($23.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.