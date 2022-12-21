Immutable X Price Hits $0.44 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $252.81 million and $7.28 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

