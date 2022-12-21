Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $252.81 million and $7.28 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

