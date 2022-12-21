IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 602,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

