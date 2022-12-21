IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,709. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

