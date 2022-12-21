IAM Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 960,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 44,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 289,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,843,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

