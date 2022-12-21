IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 13.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,800. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

