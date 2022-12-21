Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.66. 11,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.73.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
See Also
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.