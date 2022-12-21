Hive Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Hive has a total market cap of $143.97 million and $8.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 492,133,725 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

