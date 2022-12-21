Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 168.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

