Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 214,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.1% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 305,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,781. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.89 and a one year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.