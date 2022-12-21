Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.81. 46,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,286. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.56 and its 200 day moving average is $257.02.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

