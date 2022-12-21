Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.88. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $804.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

