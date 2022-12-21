Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.88. Approximately 763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.
HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $804.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
