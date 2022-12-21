HEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. HEX has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and approximately $1.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.28 or 0.05288723 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496532 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.27 or 0.29419782 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
