HC Wainwright Downgrades Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) to Neutral

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bionomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $4.94 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

