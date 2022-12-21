Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,745,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

