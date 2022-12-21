Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HHV stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 57.75 ($0.70). 94,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.01. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.43 ($1.09). The company has a market capitalization of £173.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

