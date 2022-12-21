Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 7.0% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

