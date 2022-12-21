Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 3.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

