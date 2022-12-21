Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 2.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 441,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,039,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

