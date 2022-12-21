H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

HEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

