H2O DAO Price Down 30% Over Last Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and approximately $66,638.05 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

