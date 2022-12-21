Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up to $19.64

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.64, but opened at $20.26. Guess’ shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth $2,593,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.