Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.74 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock worth $2,499,664 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

