Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Grin has a market cap of $5.18 million and $787,667.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,799.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00389558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00876971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00098451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00596916 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00267321 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.