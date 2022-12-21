GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 5,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenPower Motor

In other news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,290,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,759.70. Insiders bought 31,600 shares of company stock worth $100,120 over the last ninety days.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.