Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VUG traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.