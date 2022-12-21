GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55. 114,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 125,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$275.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.90.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.