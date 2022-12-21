Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $144.91 million and approximately $129,850.48 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $875.65 or 0.05201380 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00498273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.17 or 0.29522931 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

