Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 938,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

