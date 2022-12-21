Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 1%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 18,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Goldmoney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

See Also

