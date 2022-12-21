Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.54

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.95 million and $118,433.28 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,978,252 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

