Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,654,298. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

ABNB opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

