Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,540 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 24.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

