Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Golden Green Inc. cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $239,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $812,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

AHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

