Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,839 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $338.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.76. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

