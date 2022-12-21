Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

