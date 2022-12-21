GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, GeniuX has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $155,351.30 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

