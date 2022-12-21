General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 4.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.