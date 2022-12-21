GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 7% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. 11,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,645,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after acquiring an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in GDS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,909,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 164,316 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.