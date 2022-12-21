GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading 7% Higher

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. 11,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,645,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.34.
GDS Stock Up 8.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.