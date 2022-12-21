GateToken Market Cap Hits $368.11 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 7% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $368.11 million and $2.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00020168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00225989 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.40032768 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,098,659.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.