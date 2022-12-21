Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.21. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 89,493 shares changing hands.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.73.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.