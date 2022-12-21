Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.21. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 89,493 shares changing hands.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.73.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

