Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $57.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.