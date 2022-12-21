Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.42. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 8,020 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.