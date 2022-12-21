Gala Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.47 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $131.96 million and approximately $47.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.02 or 0.05061489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00496401 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.84 or 0.29411987 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.